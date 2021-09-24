Bitrue Coin Hits Market Cap of $31.82 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “



