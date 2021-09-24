Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $67.00 at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

