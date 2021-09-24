Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $67.00 at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.
In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.