Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $239,000.

BRBS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.13. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

