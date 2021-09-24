BMO Capital Markets Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

