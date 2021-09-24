Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

