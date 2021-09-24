Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000.

Braskem stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

