Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $643,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

