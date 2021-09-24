Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $708,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

