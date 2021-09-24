Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

