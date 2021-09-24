Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post sales of $429.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

