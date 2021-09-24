Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report sales of $32.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $127.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,026,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

