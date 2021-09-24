Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 352,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.