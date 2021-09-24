Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $148.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the lowest is $145.53 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.46. 93,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,360. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.79 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.