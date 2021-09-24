Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post sales of $256.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,852. CONMED has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.