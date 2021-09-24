Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 11,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

