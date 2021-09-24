Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $27.80

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

