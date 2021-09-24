Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $250.41

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.60. 34,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

