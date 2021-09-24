Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 4.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,759. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

