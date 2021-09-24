Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $25.34

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

