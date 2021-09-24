Brokers Offer Predictions for Lear Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Lear stock opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

