Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$37.81 and a 52-week high of C$61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.