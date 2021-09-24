Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.11.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$49.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.21. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.93 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

