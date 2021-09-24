BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $131.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.