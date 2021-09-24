Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $435,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $298.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

