Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.