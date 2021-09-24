Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1715556 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.