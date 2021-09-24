Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.78.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
