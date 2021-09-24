CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CarMax traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $143.90, with a volume of 3446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CarMax by 123.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CarMax by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

