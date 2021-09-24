CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CarMax traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $143.90, with a volume of 3446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.
In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.