Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

CBOE traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $125.84. 418,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

