CCUniverse Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,656.92 and approximately $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005360 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.