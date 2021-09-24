CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $13.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue cut CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 13,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,748. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.