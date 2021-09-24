Cfra Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

TSE:GIL opened at C$48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.76. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$25.61 and a 52-week high of C$50.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

