Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00126610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044184 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

