Charles J. Casamento Sells 6,600 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 53,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,925. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLMD. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

