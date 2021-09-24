Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $741.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

