CIBC Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to C$125.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,488. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -321.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.