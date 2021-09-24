Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $444.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.