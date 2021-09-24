Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,883.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,883.33 ($37.67).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57). Insiders sold a total of 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 in the last 90 days.

LON:CCH traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,469 ($32.26). 267,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,627.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

