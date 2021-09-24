Cognyte Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,076 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

