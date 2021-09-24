Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.87 ($6.91).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.41 ($6.36) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.65. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

