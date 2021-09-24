Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.