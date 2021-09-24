Conifer Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

