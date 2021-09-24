Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.24. 146,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,107. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

