Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.54. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,779 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The firm has a market cap of $957.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.04 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

