Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €3.91 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of LHA opened at €6.20 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

