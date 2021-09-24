Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,177 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 4.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.75. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

