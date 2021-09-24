Critical Analysis: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Onto Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 37.41 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -29.34 Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.76 $31.02 million $1.93 39.56

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 908 Devices and Onto Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Onto Innovation has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 13.53% 10.72% 9.24%

Summary

Onto Innovation beats 908 Devices on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

