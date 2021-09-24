Critical Analysis: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) versus XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1.32% 3.12% 1.01% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.52 -$1.10 billion ($0.55) -20.44 XL Fleet $20.34 million 44.19 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2 6 5 0 2.23 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

