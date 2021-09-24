Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $5.17 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00012320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.53 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,128,751 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.