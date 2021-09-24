Curve DAO Token Price Tops $2.37 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $476.72 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00005652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00043666 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

