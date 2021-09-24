Daniel E. Ewoldsen Sells 1,836 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 77,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $912.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genesco by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Genesco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.